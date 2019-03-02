Farmers should take farming seriously

EDITOR — For over a decade now Zimbabwe has managed to transfer land ownership from the few white commercial farmers who were just about 4 500 to the indigenous black farmers now numbering over 300 000.

Zimbabweans for nearly a century were denied, by their colonial masters, opportunities to show their skills in farming enterprises as they had no land to do so. Most Zimbabweans were domiciled in infertile lands which was not suitable for farming but they had no choice as it was the land in which they were driven to.

The colonial era saw a lot of indigenous people driven out from arable land by the white colonial masters to semi-arid and infertile areas which were not good for agriculture hence making farming a preserve for the whites only. Some few black people who wanted to try farming found the going hard as banks were also reluctant to give loans to indigenous people who had no collateral means, as compared to some white commercial farmers who could easily secure loans.

For that reason, the land reform programme that was initiated by government more than a decade ago came as a blessing to the indigenous farmers who received that initiative with open hands.

As such the new farmers should now show the world that it was not a drama for the government to allocate them land but such a move was long overdue.

Farmers should take farming as a business venture which can be used to sustain livelihoods of most families in the country to show the world that they have been empowered by their own government.