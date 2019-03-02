Chinhoyi municipality seek city status

CHINHOYI - CHINHOYI Municipality looks set to seek city status, with a formal motion seeking that designation being put before residents.

In a notice by the municipality, it was seeking submissions from residents with proposals set to be submitted to the council offices no later than April 15.

“Notice is hereby given in terms of Subsection (1) of section 14 of the Urban Council Act [Chapter 24:15] that it is intended to recommend to the President that he exercises the powers conferred on him in terms of Section 14 of the Urban Council Act [Chapter 29:15] to establish City of Chinhoyi from a municipality,” read part of the notice.

The notice indicated that the proposed city would be made up of wards 1-15 and advised that reports relating to the matter can be inspected at the Local Government offices in Harare or the Chinhoyi municipality offices.

A commission to assess its readiness for the elevation to city status has been set up in accordance with the law. Commission members will include former Kwekwe City Council town clerk Ngwena Musara as chairperson, principal director in the Local Government ministry Erica Jones, engineer Edwick Vheremu, principal planning officer Kudakwashe Hlatshwayo, financial advisor Theodre Dzvairo and principal administrative

officer Munyaradzi Motsi.