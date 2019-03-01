TV Sales acquires stake in Restapedic

TV Sales & Home has acquired a 49 percent interest in Restapedic (Private) Limited — a manufacturer of beds for the medium to high end markets.

Post the acquisition of Restapedic by TV Sales and Home, a new company called Maton Trading was established.

In a notice published yesterday, the Competition and Tariff Commission said it has since approved the transaction –classified as a vertical merger – with conditions.

“The transaction was approved subject to the following conditions that Maton continues to supply its competitors in the downstream market at the same terms and condition as offered to TV Sales and Home (Pvt) Limited,” it said.

In addition: “TV Sales and Home Private (Pvt) Limited continues to continue to purchase from its competitors in the upstream market.”