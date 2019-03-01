Let's unite in calling for sanctions removal

EDITOR — The adverse consequence of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe is detrimental to its economic growth as it negatively affects the living standards of its citizens.

For almost two decades, Zimbabwe has been under economic sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU), the United States of America (USA) and Australia over rampant abuse of human rights by the Harare government. The government has been fingered in gross human rights violations by the western countries since 2000.

According to the EU and the US, the sanctions were restrictive measures on former president Robert Mugabe and some of the officials who were behind him. Regardless that sanctions in Zimbabwe are ring-fenced and targeted at a small number of people, they are being felt all over the economy including critical sectors such as farming.

Zimbabwe’s economy is anchored on agriculture, if farmers cannot import crucial raw materials and inputs, agricultural production falters hence perpetuating the suffering of the majority. In addition, there have been reports that South African banks have withdrawn their services of supplying the country with US dollar notes, citing the risky situation the country finds itself in, hence cannot be offered such a service. The inconvenience wrought by such a withdrawal is going to be felt by every Zimbabwean regardless of social or economic or political standing.

In their reasoning, the west have been arguing that sanctions were designed as a penalty to ensure compliance with the rule of law. However, the ascendancy of Emmerson Mnangagwa to the presidency was expected to usher a new era which should have motivated the West to remove the economic sanctions imposed on the country.

It is vital to note that since Mnangagwa assumed office, he has promised to implement a number of social, political and economic reforms. This alone, is a positive development which the West should appreciate. The sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe will continue to harm State institutions which are vital for the survival, sustenance and wellbeing of the majority.

On the other hand, the West may have designed the economic sanctions to induce suffering on Zimbabweans so that they would revolt against their government, especially through the ballot box thereby bringing regime change.

The international community to call for the unconditional removal of the sanctions which have caused untold suffering on the people of Zimbabwe. The Southern African Development Community (Sadc), recently called for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe arguing that it was hindering investment in the country. Therefore, every progressive Zimbabwean and those outsiders who want to see Zimbabwe prosper should call for removal of sanctions against our beloved nation.

This can only be achieved if the Zanu PF government stops all human rights abuse in the country and also if all parties unite in the call for the removal of these sanctions. PZ.