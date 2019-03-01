Jongwe leaves Willdale

FORMER banker Alexander Jongwe has resigned from Willdale Limited, where he was the board’s chairperson. In a statement, Willdale company secretary Mavuto Munginga expressed the company’s gratitude for his leadership during his tenure.

Jongwe whose resignation took effect from September 12, 2018 has been succeeded by Cleophas Makoni.

“Makoni has been appointed as the chairman of the board with effect from February 20 2019. His extensive company and general business experience will be valuable in steering the company forward through the prevailing challenging environment,” Munginga said.Willdale Limited is a brick making company in Zimbabwe and the only brick company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.