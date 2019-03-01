Government should create employment

Tracey  •  1 March 2019 9:59AM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — The government must urgently work on creating meaningful job opportunities for the thousands of unemployed graduates. Our universities and other higher learning institutions churn out graduates in their thousands but the country has very few employment opportunities.

For the country to have a litany of grumbling and unemployed graduates is not a good situation at all. Are we not creating a social time bomb by increasing enrolments at universities when the labour market is bone dry?  Our labour market is tottering on the edge of a financial precipice.

This is shattering so many dreams and aspirations. After the dog-eat-dog factional and succession wars within the ruling party, unemployment would be still there in front of our policy makers. 
For how long should our graduates crisscross the globe scavenging for leftovers in foreign lands or live and work at the mercy of regime change-masters?

The new government must take this issue seriously and create a good environment for investors to come so that more job opportunities could be created. 
Let us all support each other and together we will do it.
Tracy.

