Cheso, Sulu, Calaz, Greatman in UK

MUSICIANS Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Greatman and Seh Calaz who travelled to the United Kingdom will have a performance tomorrow while dancehall star Soul Jah Love and youngster Jahnoz will be in South Africa throughout the weekend.

Mbira Dzenharira at La Rouge

Mbira music lovers are in for a treat tonight at La Rouge Lounge in Westgate courtesy of Mbira Dzenharira.

Dubbed “Bira Rematsutso”, the event marks the start of the new month.

Young Igwe on the drive

Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo continues to charm the hearts of sungura music lovers and strengthening his Utakataka Express brand.

Tonight, he performs at Club Vicious Pahuku in Hillside.

Tomorrow, he takes a drive for a performance in Nyabira. He completes the weekend with a family show at DZ Traveller in Dzivaresekwa.

Tryson in Damafalls

Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu will tomorrow take his new album Kana Mazogara to Club Zion in Damafalls Phase 4 pa Wenera.

Enzo Ishall in Zvishavane

Red-hot dancehall singer Enzo Ishall will tomorrow join forces with Guspy Warrior and Kikky Badass for a performance at Club Vatican in Zvishavane.

Dubbed — MSU welcome back party — the gig will also feature a number of DJs.

Tuku Tribute at Zim College of Music

Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare will this afternoon play host to Tuku’s tribute in a lunch hour concert dedicated to the late music icon. The show starts at 1pm.

The Letter at Theatre in the Park

Film lovers are in for a treat from today with the screening of a local film The Letter at Theatre in The Park, in Harare.

This is a Daves Guzha and Joe Njagu Film.

Mebo Mebo at Wedza Spacemen

Obert Chari of the Mebo fame will tonight continue on his journey of meeting music lovers with a performance at Wedza Spaceman in Glen Norah, Harare.

He will be supported by Mkoma Robbie of Top Sungura.

Sons of legends at East Point

Sons of music greats Agga Nyabinde and Douglas Chimbetu will tonight share the stage at Red Café in Harare.

Agga is son to Jazz musician Bob Nyabinde while Douglas is son to dendera music godfather Allan Chimbetu.

Pabloz Royal Fridays

Tonight is the Pabloz Royal Fridays at Pabloz Club and VIP.

Tonight is the Free Resurrection Shots night.

Free entry and dress code is just smart casual.

Tristan Place presents Friday Acoustic

Tristan Place in Highlands will tonight host Marinade Live for the Friday Night Acoustic Vibes.

Singles Night at Plantation Club

Plantation Club in the Avenues will tomorrow play host to the singles party.

It will be the Harare Breeze live performance.

Mutambi, Gasa in Banket

Sungura musician Romeo Gasa will tonight entertain patrons at Chivavaya Nite Club in Guruve.

Tomorrow he will join hands with fellow sungura musician Simon Mutambi for a performance at Kuwadzana Beerhall in Banket.

Both artistes are known for their bass guitar strumming skills, making the gig a potential entertaining night dubbed “Sungura explosion”.

Ammi Jamanda at Red Café

Songstress Ammi Jamanda continues to work on her career and tonight she will entertain patrons at Harare’s Red Café.

Gary Tight heads to East Point

Rising musician Gary Tight continues to make a name for himself in the music industry and tomorrow he will entertain patrons at East Point in the CBD.

Tatenda Pinjisi kwaGaza

Musician Tatenda Pinjisi of the Saina fame will tomorrow take his act to Highfield with a performance at Ganya building at Gazaland Shopping Centre (KwaGaza).

Roki, Simba at Red Café

Red Café will tomorrow play host to Roki and Simba The Lion.

Walkathon at Mukuvisi

Mukuvisi Woodlands will tomorrow morning be a hive of activity with a nature walk.

The walkathon dubbed #Walk4Dyslexia is meant to raise funds and awareness for dyslexia and tutoring at Harare Children’s Home.

The event will be a nature walk, picnic and snacks.