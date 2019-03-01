Chance for Chigowe, Chitembwe

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe feels CAPS United will give them the perfect test to gauge the progress of his new-look side when the two teams clash in a pre-season invitational Charity Challenge Cup at Rufaro Stadium this month.

The two teams will clash in an inaugural pre-season match being organised by Passion Events on March 10 in an effort to raise money for the less privileged groups and individuals. Chigowe, who has made numerous acquisitions during this off-season following the departure of almost three quarters of the playing staff from last season, believes he is assembling a competitive side.

Returning forward Edward Sadomba leads a cast of new players that also includes exciting Aces Youth Soccer Academy product Junior Selemani and former CAPS United striker Amon Kambanje.

Jerome Nyateme, Congolese player Ngandu Mankala, former Nichrut right back Joseph Ali Maliselo, defender Munyaradzi Mawadza, Emmanuel Jalaya are also some of the players expected to feature for Dynamos.

“As a club we take up the challenge. It helps us to assess how much progress we have made so far and it also helps us to try and see the best combinations. “I hope it comes out well and we make our multitude of supporters happy,” Chigowe said.

“We are still oiling our team, fine-tuning to see whether we can get the right combinations and as such this match will give us the chance to gauge the progress we have made in re-building the huge brand called Dynamos and we look forward to the challenge.”

Chigowe also took time to clarify the latest position on midfielder Archford Gutu saying: “Gutu; we have allowed him time to sober up and make a decision that suits his interests.

“As a club and as the technical team we worked with him to a certain extent but ultimately the decision is his on where he wants to ply his trade.”

His counterpart Lloyd Chitembwe was equally excited as he concurred with Chigowe. “I think the major aspects of the game have been addressed but like I always say players naturally enjoy playing matches and this is one kind of an opportunity for them. “It’s not so nice to train and not having to play games because the best measurement of how far you have come or gone as a footballer is obviously by way of playing games,” said Chitembwe.

“So I think this is another opportunity for us to get to measure on the progress. “It’s not really about Dynamos. We are not looking at Dynamos we are looking at the game.

“We are looking at the opportunities that the game is likely to give to the team in terms of preparing for the season.

“So it’s not really about the Dynamos factor but the game and making sure we get to the level we want to be at before the season starts.