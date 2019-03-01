. . . CAPS Utd, Dynamos clash in challenge cup

HARARE giants Dynamos and CAPS United will give their fans a glimpse of what to expect in the forthcoming 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season when they clash in a pre-season invitational Charity Challenge Cup at Rufaro Stadium later this month.

The match is being organised by Passions Events and is set for March 10, where the winners are guaranteed $20 000 and a trophy with the losers set to walk away with $15 000.

The match will probably be the first competitive match for both sides who are undergoing serious rebuilding exercises following a difficult 2018 season which saw both of them finish outside top five and without any silverware.

And having acquired a host of new players during this transfer window, there is no doubt the Harare derby, despite being a friendly match, will provide the platform for the respective coaches to assess their new acquisitions ahead of the new campaign set for March 30.

Organisers of the match, Passion Events, said they are keen to make the tie a permanent feature on the soccer calendar in a bid to play their role of social responsibility by giving to charity all the proceeds realised from the match.

“The Charity Challenge Cup is an invitational and charity match between Dynamos and CAPS United. It is a partnership between the two teams and Passion Events for the purposes of charity,” Passions Events marketing manager Kudzai Jowa said.

“We have selected Dynamos and CAPS United to participate in the Charity Challenge Cup because they are established brands with a huge following.

“Our desire is to fundraise money that will be donated to specific selected less privileged or disadvantaged groups and individuals.

“Among the groups to be assisted depending on resources to be generated are orphanages and vulnerable members of the community.

“The Charity Cup is being organised for the first time and with the support of all our valuable partners including the media, we want it to be successful and to have it as an annual pre-season event.”

Jowa pleaded with fans from both teams to come in their numbers to be part of this noble cause.

“In addition to the list of our partners or important stakeholders we have the fans. We are pleading with fans from both teams to support the event by coming to the Stadium and rally behind their teams,” she said.

“By coming to the stadium you would have contributed immensely towards resources to be mobilised and donated.”

Entry charges for the match have been pegged at $5 for the Rest of the Ground, $10 for the VIP and $30 for the VVIP.

While it’s a pre-season curtain raiser ahead of the Premier Soccer League season (PSL), the game is likely to generate a lot of interest from both sets of fans, as there will be no love lost between the two Harare giants, in their first confrontation this season.

There is going to be plenty of new faces on show when the two sides clash having both been busy on the transfer market strengthening their respective sides following underwhelming performances last season.

DeMbare had a poor 2018 campaign in which they flirted with relegation for most periods before finally securing their Premiership status with three games to go.

In the end, Lloyd Chigowe’s side finished in 11th place 36 points behind back-to-back champions FC Platinum.

And as the country’s most successful club with 21 league titles, it was an abomination for such a proud institution.

Makepekepe finished last season in a lowly eighth place on the log, a massive 30 points behind FC Platinum.

United were actually closer to the relegation zone than they were challenging for the title last season.

At the end of last season, United showed the exit door to a number of their senior players who were deemed excess baggage while signing some exciting youthful talent.