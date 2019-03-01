Botswana offers Zim  US$95m loan facility

Fungi Kwaramba  •  1 March 2019 9:09AM  •  11 comments


ZIMBABWE’s hopes of securing a $600 million loan facility from Botswana hit a snag as its neighbour could only offer US$95 million during a bi-national commission yesterday.

After a week of diplomatic engagements, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance relations between their two countries.
Masisi told journalists that his country had extended a P1 billion (US$95 million) loan facility to its troubled neighbour. 

“We agreed to a loan credit facility we increased it from P500 million to P1 billion,” said Masisi as he responded to questions from the selected media.Of late, Mnangagwa who enjoys a lot of goodwill from his African “brothers” has looked to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region for a financial bailout as his country struggles to clear its debts.

Thus the loan facility from Botswana is a huge boost for the troubled Zimbabwe which has been denied a similar rescue package from the region’s economic powerhouse South Africa.
Relations between Zimbabwe and Botswana are thawing following years of tensions when the countries were led by former Robert Mugabe and Ian Khama, respectively.

Last year Mnangagwa visited Botswana and expressed his desire to see enhanced cooperation between the two countries. 
Unlike his predecessor, the Zanu PF leader is not burning bridges but his efforts to jumpstart the economy have until yesterday failed to bear any meaningful fruits.

On Tuesday, government officials had claimed that they had secured a $600 million loan from their neighbour – globally famous for its vast diamonds deposits. However, the permanent secretary to the President and Cabinet of Botswana Carter Morupisi issued a statement on Wednesday saying they were yet to give Zimbabwe anything or even to commit to the loan.

“The Office of the President wishes to inform members of the public that the government of the Republic of Botswana and the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe are currently holding discussions under the framework of bi-national commission which covers a wide range of issues which are mutually beneficial to the peoples of the two countries.

“As such, media reports that are currently circulating about the line of credit worth US$600 million that the government of Botswana has committed itself to extend to the Republic of Zimbabwe are unfounded. “We wish to advise members of the public that in accordance with international practice, a communiqué which summarises the outcome of the meeting will be issued following the Bi-National Commission,” reads part of the statement.

The visitors were indulged with VVIP treatment yesterday.
Police and soldiers sealed off roads leading to the venue of the meeting between Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart as the two countries inked six MoUs to enhance cooperation.
Although several heads of State and governments have visited the country in yesteryears, security was never as high as that offered for Masisi who temporarily brought business at an uptown hotel to a standstill.

Since assuming office through a soft coup in 2017, Mnangagwa has made drastic changes to his security and yesterday police and soldiers armed to the teeth were milling around the hotel while motorists had to use longer routes to access their workplaces.
It was also double accreditation for journalists who wanted to cover the critical meeting between the two leaders after years of frosty relations between the two countries.
• Hope for a bigger tranche falters
• Security tightened for the visitors
 

Comments (11)

Then you will hear from the likes of Mbiti...(Biti) bwarfing and bile spewing over the efforts made by ED. They has been nothing like this even in the era of the Robbers and Muggers. Kudos to ED and his team, we shall see more coming and its happening. Botswana has never signed these kind of mega deals during the tenure of the Robbers and Muggers. Then you hear Mbiti saying the money is nothing/ a drop in an ocean yet he knows that its him and his MDC goons and minions who had called for sanctions. Then, why barking over a drop in an ocean and why can't you go to your American sponsors to get more money. Mbiti should stop bwarfing over what good things ED has done for Zimbabwe's development. Other oppositions elsewhere embrace each other for the sake of national development but its not the case in Zimbabwe. We have politics sabotage and hate politics in Zimbabwe and there is too much witchcraft. A rotten society full of hate and rage. Its high time Zimbabwean should embrace each other in these difficult times because this attitude will never develop the nation, Look at what is happening in SADC region, opposition leaders embrace each other after loosing the elections but alas, its a different tune in Zimbabwe. Kudos to ED for such developments. Lets appreciate the good please. We have opposition parties all over the world but they put their countries first before everything. Zim should learn from that. Otherwise, we have to blame the Robbers and Muggers for this because it him (Robert) who taught these little rascals about hate and sabotage politics. Anyway, Zim will grow whether you hate ED or not. Enjoy your weekend with your damn supporters who drinks "Broncho".

Clemence Tashaya - 1 March 2019

So sad it has come down to this - Zimbabwe celebrating borrowing money. For a country with such potential, corruption and mismanagement has taken off the sails.

Inyika - 1 March 2019

Will they pay it back watch this space

Watch this space - 1 March 2019

Its very unfortunate for my beloved Zimbabwe, celebrating borrowing surely with all the resources that the country has. Mismanaging our own resources. Zimbabwe is a better country than most of the African countries and this can only be achieved if we have leaders. If truly the MDC can call for sanctions and is listened to, if everything is being blamed on MDC, Then my question "who is leading the country ZANU PF or MDC? We only have a leadership crisis in Zimbabwe. African leadership is selfish, they thin of themselves only and not the people they claim to lead. How can someone always trip in hired private jets which are so expensive only to beg. A beggar travelling in expensive jets and you expect to be believed of your sincerity hahahaaaa

mapamba pashi - 1 March 2019

Clemence Tashaya - people like you are part of the problem in this country. If you think that $95 million is the solution, then you are very thick. How can a president of a bankcrupt nation who flies around the world in an executive airliner that cost US$70 000 per hour be taken that seriously? The $95 million will be all dished out within one week and banked in various private accounts overseas.

Is that so? - 1 March 2019

Clemence Tashaya, the only sanctions Zimbabwe has known since 1980 is zanu pf.

Kufandada - 1 March 2019

Kuyayangisa baba Emmerson ukubonanjani ?. Kucho ukuthi abanye asitholi mali singathi sivela ezimbabwe...sithola eluchwane kupela. Bayabuza amakhiwa ukuthi ezimbabwe kulani nxa ngidinga i US$10Mn.

Zvinera izvi - 1 March 2019

Botswana has offered to lend us one billion pula not 95 million usd.

citizen - 1 March 2019

But why is he this daft ? , he can raise US$95Mn a month or even a week without any borrowing. Ulokhe hlabela the same old song akula okutchintchayo

Osu Ateboye - 1 March 2019

Kalimelanga lidlale ibhola lapezulu ngoba balicindezele...lo Chamisa futhi akula okuzatchintcha except nxa engabhadala ikhiwa elathathelwa iplazi. Kumele lidlale ibhola lapansi...akumelanga kube lo president kumbe umuntu opezulu. Alisoze lipumelela okwesikhati esidhe nxa liyenza so. U mnangagwa kahlakanipanga. Isikhathi se Aid sesadlula ,hiyo elalipila ngayo...1981-98 - Nothing special - ngoba ibhunu lalile plazi. Amakhiwa kasela mali , its a fact.

Temere Boateng - 1 March 2019

Indaba le izwakala e maButswana....ukulumende wabo muhle , ucabanga amabutswane kuqala hayikhona le mpankwa yonke , I facility le ngeyokuncedisa I nkampani zakhe ukungena e Zimbabwe kanye lomuntu onjengo nkosikazi olungisa I juweli elidulayo, US$30K+ , uyakwanisa ukuthola laye imali nxa eyifuna eza sebenzela e maButswana. Ku qondile sibili.

Osu Oteboye - 1 March 2019

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media