Shot in the arm for bodybuilder

HARARE - Quinquagenarian bodybuilder Masiye Sergio Suwali’s call for a sponsor came to fruition after Iron Lion Nutrition and Supplements announced their partnership with the Harare-based bodybuilder.

Suwali, 55, surprised many when he entered the senior men bodybuilding category in last weekend’s GS Classic and Fitness Expo held at Fitness For Her Gym in High Glen against younger athletes.

He did manage to make it in the top six and his bravery and passion was enough to win him a special award.

On Tuesday, Cornilius Rudziva reached out to Suwali and announced that his company Iron Lino Nutrition and Supplements were signing “Baba Dorry” as their brand ambassador.

“Despite the age, resources around and that he is old school bodybuilder, he is an exceptional lively human being who can turn out to be a source of inspiration to his peers, advocating proper health and good living,” Rudziva said.

Suwali thanked the heavens for smiling on him despite his advanced age.

“I have worked my heart out all the days of my life waiting for such opportunities right from my teenage days. It was elusive back then but I never stopped working and believing, truly all things work out well to those who believe,” Suwali said.