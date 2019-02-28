Mhofu announces squad today

HARARE - Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa is today expected to announce the squad which will do duty against Congo in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Sports Stadium next month.

Chidzambwa’s charges need at least a draw in the match on March 24, to seal a place at the Afcon finals.

All the four teams in Group G — Zimbabwe, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Congo — still have a chance of qualifying for the tournament to be held in Egypt from June 15 to July 13.

A defeat against Congo will see the Warriors bow out on head-to-head basis should the other match between DRC and Liberia produce a winner.

Currently, Warriors top the group with eight points while Liberia are in second place with seven points with DRC in third position with six points while Congo anchor the group with five points from five matches.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed the squad will be announced today.

Chidzambwa is expected to retain the bulk of the players who have been doing duty lately although a few surprises may spring up. England-based defender Tendai Darikwa is likely to return to the fold after missing the trip to Liberia because of suspension.

Giant goalkeeper George Chigova, Ronald Pfumbidzayi, Devine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe are doing well for their respective clubs and should be in line for call-up.

Skipper Knowledge Musona has also been seeing regular action of late and should come as huge boost to Chidzambwa.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has already put the tickets for the crucial tie on sale with fans intending to watch the Warriors’ tie have to dig deep into their pockets for as much as $200 for the VVIP ticket.

The VVIP ticket rose four-fold from the previous price of $50 when Zimbabwe hosted Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the last home match in October last year.

Entrance fees to the bays 15-18 also rose from $10 to $50, while the cheapest ticket for the rest of the ground will be $10.