Man charged with hacking Zimra network, stealing $2m

HARARE - A Harare man appeared in court yesterday charged with hacking into tax agency, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)’s computer system in collaboration with the agency’s employee to steal $2 million.

Manase Manjova, 34, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The case was postponed to today for bail considerations.

Manjova allegedly connived with Stephen Moreka, 38, a Zimra infrastructure administrator who is already on remand.

The duo is charged with contravening section 163 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act or alternatively unauthorised access to a computer or a network.

It is the State’s case that Moreka remotely accessed the Zimra paynet server on May 4, 2018 when he was away from work on sick leave.

He then uploaded three files into the paynet system with a total value of $2 385 073 without authority.

He allegedly cleared all server logs to cover any trace.

The court heard that unfortunately for Moreka, the deleted files were recovered by one Gerlie Mugundani who also works for Zimra as an accountant assistant.

Mugundani then reported the issue to the bosses.

Manjova was allegedly roped into the scam when the unauthorised payments had been directed to various bank accounts that include Kubasa Greater, Dell Computers, Limpstone Investments, Fourways Stationery, Stonechart Investments and Greytech Services among others.