Lady Chevrons ready for Uganda

HARARE - Zimbabwe women cricket team this week got off to an intensive batting camp to fine- tune their skills before they embark on game practice matches against junior boys provincial age group teams and academies.

The team resumed camp last month and have been going through a rigorous and thorough reconditioning check under the tutelage of national team fitness trainer Lorraine Chivandire ahead of April’s Twenty20 triangular series in Uganda that will also feature Kenya.

The locals are set to leave for Uganda on April 4 for their last part of international cricket preparations before hosting the ICC World Cup- Africa Qualifier in May.

“It has been serious business as usual, everyone turned out for the camp save for South Africa-based Chiedza (Mzembe) who is in school and should be joining the rest of her teammates any moment from now,” Lady Chevrons head coach Adam Chifo told the Daily News yesterday.

“We worked on different areas starting with the girls’ fitness and I’m glad their fitness levels are up there. The camp went on well with minor hustles and if your charges are as fit as a fiddle it gives you that satisfaction as a coach to go on and work on other crucial aspects of the game.

“This week has been dedicated to polishing up on our batting skills, getting down to the basics before we begin competitive games against the junior boys’ aged group teams.”

Chifo said the games in Uganda will give the side an opportunity to assess their state of preparedness before the Africa Qualifier in May.

“The best experience is gained on the wicket by playing against such teams as Uganda and Kenya who we will also meet at home in the qualifiers so we are going there with the hope to play, learn and win,” he added.

“We are not reading much into the fact that Uganda cost us a global qualification place when we meet in the last Africa Qualifier, we will only entertain those thoughts when we clash in that respective tournament. For now, we are going there to enjoy the game, learn and try to implement those lessons before the big games start.”