Jonga's China trip hangs in balance

HARARE - Undisputed Zimbabwe female bodybuilding champion Regina Jonga’s quest to participate in her first China international contest early next month hangs in the balance owing to lack of sponsorship.

Jonga is set to contest in the Tera Inter-Continental 2019 WFF Pro Am Bodybuilding championship in Shanghai on March 7 and 8. Her Achilles heel however, is on raising airfares and accommodation.

“This will be first time to compete in a far-away place like China. I have been to other international shows closer to home in South Africa and I feel this is one is an opportunity for me to showcase the best that Zimbabwe and Africa can offer as far as women’s bodybuilding is concerned,” Jonga told the Daily News yesterday.

The talented and muscly bodybuilder who has over the years proved to be no match for her local counterparts was earlier forced to relocate to South Africa in search of competitive bodybuilding has since returned home to help women sport grow.

“I am back home, as they say home is best so here I am, back in the country and ready to help in any way that I can and see that our women bodybuilding continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

“Personally I am looking forward to competing at the Olympia God-willing.

“My only challenge is that even as I have returned back home, I still don’t have competition which is the reason why this trip to China is very important to me, I need to be an active bodybuilder.”

Some of the major titles Jonga has won to date include Arnold Africa Classic in 2017, South Africa Championships (2017), Gentle Giant (2017), Pretoria Classic (2018) and the WFF Nabba Championship which she won last year as well.