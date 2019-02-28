Harrison returns. . . desperate to assemble a competitive side

HARARE City coach Mark Harrison is expected back in the country from his long holiday in Europe this afternoon to resume preparations ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season as the Sunshine Boys look set to improve on their last season’s performances.

Speculation linking Harrison with a move away from the Sunshine Boys to FC Platinum has been rife with expectations he would assume the position of technical director in the wake of the reigning champions’ poor showing in the Caf Champions League where they have managed a single point in four matches.

However, the Briton, who is credited for transforming City into a formidable outfit in the previous season, will arrive today and should immediately take charge of City’s pre-season preparations which have been overseen by his trusted lieutenant Mark Mathe in his absence.

Harrison committed his future to the Sunshine Boys by signing a new long-term deal at the end of last season and will not come cheap for any team interested in his services as they will have to fork out a significant amount as compensation to tie him down.

Speaking from Hungary, where he was attending his daughter’s graduation ceremony yesterday, the former CAPS United coach told the Daily News his future lies with the Sunshine Boys, and is already looking forward to an exciting 2019 season.

“I’m back tomorrow lunch time. My focus is with Harare City and we want to continue with the project that we have. I think it’s only normal at this time of the season to be linked with other clubs but there is no contact whatsoever with anyone,” said Harrison.

“I don’t see myself leaving Harare City at this point in time. We have a project that we are working on and it is my hope to see it coming to fruition. Our preparations for the new season are already in full swing and we hope to take it a step up in the coming days.”

Before he left for Europe two weeks ago, Harrison had recommended Harare City’s new recruits as they are desperate to improve on last season’s ninth position on the log table.

Harrison has lost his son Ryan, who decided to cut short his stay in Zimbabwe opting to return to his native England to pursue a coaching career. Ryan was one of the standout performers for City last season as they punched above their weight to finish ninth while reaching the Chibuku Cup final.

City also lost midfielder Malvin Gaki to Chicken Inn and defender Pritchard Mpelele, who is now at new boys Manica Diamonds.

But in strengthening his squad, Harrison has since brought in defender Marshal Machazane after he was expelled by Dynamos towards the end of last season. City have also landed highly-rated holding midfielder Tatenda Tavengwa from relegated Bulawayo City.

They are also hopeful of securing the signature of defender Milton Ncube, who is pushing to get his clearance from CAPS United.

City have also signed former Highlanders and CAPS United midfielder Peter Moyo while promoting midfielder Shingirai Musukuta and goalkeeper Arnold Mukuli from the Cubs.

There is also a place for another highly-rated Aces Youth Soccer Academy midfielder Collin Mujuru.

“I feel we will have a strong side next season. We want to try and improve from last season. I think we have had decent business on the transfer market. We believe all those who joined will help us improve,” Harrison said.

City have since lined up preseason friendly matches with a number of top flight teams and division one sides as they seek to crank up their preparations for the new season.

In recent days, the Sunshine Boys dedicated most of their time on improving players’ fitness levels.