Chamisa embarks on diplomatic offensive

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  28 February 2019 12:26PM  •  5 comments

MDC party leader Nelson Chamisa, pictured, has left the country on a mission to brief unnamed African leaders about the deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe. In a statement, the party’s director of communications Luke Tamborinyoka said Chamisa is “on a diplomatic offensive in Africa to sensitise the continent on the situation in Zimbabwe”.

Without disclosing the countries to be visited by the MDC leader “for security reasons,” Tamborinyoka said Chamisa will also use the trip to cement relations “with our brothers and sisters in fellow countries on the continent”.

Sources close to Chamisa told the Daily News yesterday that the 41-year-old opposition leader is currently in Ghana, where he is expected to meet President Nana Akufo-Addo.
In 2016, Chamisa accompanied then MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai (now late) to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration after they had been invited by the former opposition leader.

Chamisa was the MDC vice president at the time.
Chamisa had made it to the list of invited guest owing to his friendship to Akufo-Addo’s campaign manager Peter Mac Manu, whom he had met in the United States in 2015.
From West Africa, Chamisa is also expected to meet an unnamed head of State in East Africa as he lobbies the African Union (AU) to encourage dialogue with his political rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa has in the past written to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the AU and the United Nations — highlighting the country’s myriad of problems.
“Obviously, he will meet some leaders in the Sadc region to upraise them on the deteriorating situation in the country so that they have a full appreciation of the developments in the country and that there is danger that the situation could actually spill out of control not only here in the country but also in terms of the problems’ geographical scope,” a source said of Chamisa’s tour.

The MDC leader’s diplomatic engagement drive comes hard on the heels of a State-sponsored onslaught on political and civic leaders as well as ordinary citizens.
This also comes amid a deafening silence by the AU and Sadc on the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe which has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, especially the Western world.

While many were expecting the deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe to feature prominently at the 32nd ordinary session of the AU held in Addis Ababa two weeks ago, the AU seemed to have adopted a hear no evil, see no evil mentality. In the case of Sadc, its chairperson Hage Geingob issued a statement blaming Non-Governmental Organisations and perceived external forces of seeking to destabilise Zimbabwe.

This followed the killing of 12 protesters by the army and police last month after a three-day stay-away organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions turned violent.
Mnangagwa’s government also blames a third force for stirring the demonstrations that were meant to protest massive hikes in fuel prices. But the world, including the UN condemned the sad turn of events and called on the authorities to use restraint in responding to protests.

    Comments (5)

    Wherever he goes, this middle-aged boy will be advised to get off his high horse and unconditionally dialogue with ED, the one and only legit Prez of the 2nd Republic of Zimbabwe!!

    Humpty Good - 28 February 2019

    @humoty good, relax mate, even you acknoledger the need for dialogue dont you? so if we all accepot the need for talks then let there be proper talks that yeild tangible results not the cat-mouse games being called for by you and your other ZANU apologists. chamisa can simply say no if all the guys forces him to the talks then the economic doldrums continue. believe me even your legi prez knows that the talks shoudl be with Chamisa but he tries to be clever to show control that he doent have! its simple, if we are genuine about talks, then we need the referee , a credible one and one whose organiusation guarantees the agreement otherwise we will be found still stuck in the current mud!!!

    TaTanga - 28 February 2019

    I think Mr Chamisa come out with noble idea that ED has to rule this country for two then It will be his term to run it for two but ladies and gentlemen lets forget the 2018 elections and focus about our future. Mr chamisa shows maturity that demos don't pay so it will create competition within two cabinets one for ED that will run till mid 2021 and for Chamisa till mid 2023.

    Voice - 28 February 2019

    A waste of time. AU and SADC have already spoken in support of ED. They are a band of brothers

    jacktheswede - 28 February 2019

    It is a shame that ZANU supporters always support mediocrity since 1980 . They supported Mugabe even if it was clear he was stupid , Now again they are busy supporting useless ED even when it is clear the man is worse than Mugabe and leading us noway .Chamisa must go out there tell the world that ED hiked fuel by 150 % and when people stood up to complained because it was too much for them he then shot them dead . And that the world must warn him to desist human slaughter

    Chimedza matombo - 28 February 2019

