Treatment of vendors unfair

EDITOR — The situation that is prevailing between the police, municipal police and vendors is unhealthy for our country.

Each and everyday since former president Robert Mugabe ordered that vendors should be removed from the streets has been a nightmare for many that were surviving on vending to fend for their families.

I am sure that we all want a clean city but the government and the city fathers should look further on this vending issue for there to be a lasting solution to the problem

Only yesterday, as I was coming to work I noticed a truckload of municipal police playing cat and mouse with vendors along Chinhoyi Street.

I am aware that these people are just following orders but they have to stop and think about the reason why so many people are now vending in this country.

One of the major reasons is that many of these people have lost their jobs because of the state of the country’s economy.

Most of us are aware that many companies have closed down due to the harsh economic environment while others have been forced to lay off dozens if not hundreds of workers just to remain afloat.

But one thing that the city fathers and government should be aware of is the fact that most of these people have families and how do they expect them to survive?

At least while vending some of them have been able to take their children to school, pay rent and food for the family.

Another reason why there are so many vendors is because of young men and women who have been churned out by our universities cannot find jobs and hence they have been forced into vending.

Some of these graduates are also family men and women.

In my opinion the government and the city fathers are being unfair in chasing vendors from the central business district.

In most residential areas people do not have money to buy their products that is the reason why they are targeting those who are still working to get a small amount to support their families.

I believe chasing vendors out of the central business district is not a solution but the government needs to find long-term solutions such as employment creation.

The arrest and harassment of these vendors will not stop them from trying to fend for their families.

Something needs to be done before people revolt against the government and police.

I know that the election season is still far and I am sure that the vendors who have lost their wares and those who are being arrested for trying to fend for their families will not vote for the ruling party.

Government and city fathers should stop and consider the plight of citizens before taking such measures.

Frustrated