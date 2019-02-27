Mammoth dancehall gig on cards

HARARE - Zimdancehall musicians are set to combine forces for a reunion concert set for Rufaro Stadium on April 13.

Dubbed ‘Tha Zimdancehall Reunion Gig’, the organisers have also partnered the health ministry to spread the message in fight against HIV/AIDS, drug abuse, early marriages and abortions.

Speaking to the Daily News Samuel Saungweme better known as Boss Werras said the idea is to bring edutainment to the youth.

He said he has engaged several players in the music industry to help in compiling the list of performers on the day, saying it is not only limited to Harare artistes with out of Harare artistes willing to participate.

“The idea is to entertain the youth and at the same time educate them on issues affecting society such as STIs, HIV/AIDS, drug abuse and other vices hence the engagement with the ministry of health.

“Drug abuse is rampant in Zimdancehall and we are looking at having those affected to share their stories to others and inspire them not to engage in the practice. There is also the issue of early marriages which is leading to STIs and illegal abortions which have seen others dying and those issues need to be addressed,” he said.

Boss Werras added that they are open to other stakeholders to partner them on the day.

“This is going to be a big day and we cannot go it alone and other players are free to come and partner us.”

He said they are looking at inviting several other celebrities on the day to inspire the youth and address on issues pertaining social media.

“Social media has been a menace. We have seen the scourge of sex tapes and nudes and the damage they have done to people and we will invite people who have been affected to share their stories,” he added.

Through his Werras Entertainment, Saungweme has contributed much to the growth of Zimdancehall and has extended his passion for the arts to other genres.

“This day will be a reunion of Zimdancehall, the old school meeting the new school. There is need for respect among artistes and that is what we are calling for. We have settled for Rufaro because of its centrality and easy access to the majority,” he said.