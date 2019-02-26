EDITOR — We support the rule of law and sovereign constitutions. We thank the USA for its contribution to democracy in Zimbabwe. We, who are living and working in South Africa, are here because of Zanu PF misrule, corruption, brutality and intimidation.

Zanu PF is incapable of following or complying with international law. Zanu PF needs to be policed because it is run like a mafia. We are very happy and we thank the USA for scrutinising Zanu PF.

Zanu PF is full of crooks and murderers who want to retain power because they fear that if they lose power all their scams, corruption etc will be exposed.

When Simon Khaya Moyo criticises the USA he should look at his own back yard first.

Corruptionforce does not condone looting. It is the disease of the corrupt. But it is also a problem when there is a breakdown of law and order. Corruptionforce is consistent on this.

We say to those who looted shops when things got out of hand in January, you are thieves who have looted from your fellow citizens and the law should take its course.

What Corruptionforce does not condone is the use of excessive force by the military. Killing people is a NO. Yet Zanu PF has not prosecuted anyone for the killings on August 1, 2018 and then in January of this year. Why is that? We ask you Khaya Moyo, why has Zanu PF not prosecuted anyone?

Zimbabwe is in trouble both politically and economically.

Zanu PF must hold free and fair elections, without intimidation and coercion and comply fully with the Zimbabwean Constitution.

Corruptionforce.