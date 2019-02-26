Mutodi lashed over Mugabe comments

HARARE - Outspoken Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi has courted public anger over his attacks on former president Robert Mugabe who last week railed against a recent government crackdown against protesters.

Mugabe warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa against using the military to contain protesters — in reference to last month’s vicious crackdown by security forces on people who were demonstrating against sharp fuel price hikes announced by the new Zanu PF leader.

Mutodi used micro-blogging site Twitter to call Mugabe to order.

“We have noted some words of repentance by former president Mugabe saying army must protect not kill.

“True that a few have lost lives in running battles with the police but that cannot compare with Gukurahundi or the 2008 violence when he was at the helm,” Mutodi said.

Mutodi’s comments did not go down well with the generality of Zimbabweans who said he was out of order.

“Saka sahwira uri kuti iwe imi muri nani nokuti makauraya vashoma? (So my friend you are saying you are better because you killed few people),” asked MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

“Are you really going to act naive about who Mugabe’s henchman was? Are you that ignorant or do you think the people are stupid? Get a grip,” weighed in leader of opposition Build Zimbabwe, Noah Manyika.

Mnangagwa succeeded Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s second executive president following the fall of the long ruling nonagenarian who was dethroned from power in stunning fashion when the military staged a soft coup on November 15, 2017.

That military intervention was code-named Operation Restore Legacy, and saw Mugabe and his then influential wife being placed under house arrest.

The nonagenarian later resigned moments after Parliament had started damaging proceedings to impeach him.

Several Cabinet ministers linked to the G40 faction, which had coalesced around the erratic Grace, were also targeted in the military operation.

The annihilated G40 — with the visible help of Mugabe and Grace — was, before the military intervention, locked in a bitter war with Mnangagwa and his supporters for control of both Zanu PF and the country.