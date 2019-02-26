Gutu, DeMbare talks hit deadlock

HARARE - Lloyd Chigowe’s hopes of assembling a competitive side ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season have been dealt a huge blow as talks between midfielder Archford Gutu and Dynamos are reported to have hit a brickwall.

Chigowe had hoped to build his team around the returning forward Edward Sadomba and Gutu, who understand the culture and values of the Glamour Boys in a largely new-look side following the departure of almost three quarters of the playing staff from last season.

Gutu, who is returning from a spell in Sweden, has been training with DeMbare since they started their pre-season preparations last month while negotiations were on-going with the hope of signing the midfielder on a long-term deal having impressed the technical department.

However, Gutu was not included in the provisional squad that was submitted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last Friday after the deal to tie down the player failed to sail through as both parties disagreed.

The Daily News understands the major sticking points rest on the transfer fee which is being demanded by the player which is beyond the club’s reach. Also Gutu is believed to be keen on signing a one-year deal while DeMbare prefer not less than two years in line with the team’s new transfer policy.

Dynamos chairperson, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, yesterday hinted to the Daily News that the deal could be well but over despite negotiations being on-going.

“As a club we have set certain standards that we want to sign players for not less than two seasons while at the same time we are also operating within a certain budget,” Mupfurutsa said.

“Of course the list that was sent to PSL is still incomplete and allows us to make some alterations. As for Gutu, when we sent that list last week negotiations were not yet completed and are still on-going.

“He has been training with us but we did not have any special treatment or arrangement with him. But let me say we cannot go beyond what we can afford. We are working with a certain budget and we don’t want to be forced to operate outside that.

“We are not desperate as a club and if we feel we cannot afford some of the demands of players we will not hesitate to pull out of that deal.

“I am sure you will appreciate we have almost a full squad now which we are very happy with.”

Gutu is already being linked with a move to newly-promoted side Manica Diamonds who has been one of the busiest clubs during this current transfer window period in their bid to make an immediate impact in the top flight league.

Former CAPS United’s Carlton Munzabwa, Wisdom Mutasa, Peace Makaha, Tafadzwa Dube, Pritchard Mpelele and Partson Jaure are some of the established PSL players who have since joined the Diamond Boys ahead of the new season.

But contacted for comment regards the signing of Gutu, Luke Masomere played down the development saying: “We have since finalised our squad for the 2019 season. We don’t intend to add more players. The only vacant place here is that of a developmental goalkeeper otherwise we are good to go.”

Chigowe was hoping such players like Gutu, who knows the club very well would help a host of new youngsters to settle.

Gutu first arrived at the Glamour Boys in 2010 having signed from South Africa’s Ajax Cape Town and the following year he became an integral part of the then Lloyd Mutasa’s charges by forming a deadly partnership with Denver Mukamba in the midfield.

Chigowe has been busy on the transfer market having managed to retain a handful of players from last season’s squad in Kudzanai Dhemere, Tawanda Machake, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere and Simbarashe Chinani.

Sadomba lead a cast of new players that also includes gifted exciting Aces Youth Soccer Academy product Junior Selemani and former CAPS United striker Amon Kambanje.

Attacking linkman Jerome Nyateme, Congolese dribbler Ngandu Mankala and former Nichrut right back Joseph Ali Maliselo are also some of the new faces at the Glamour Boys.

Defender Munyaradzi Mawadza who joined from Division One side Beta XI and Aces Academy product Emmanuel Jalaya are also some of the players expected to shine for Dynamos this season.