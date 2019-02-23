Wife seeks protection against abusive hubby

CHITUNGWIZA - A Chitungwiza woman has approached the courts seeking a protection order against her husband of 25 years whom she accuses of abusing her in front of their juvenile child.

Alice Makore said because of her husband John Dube’s abusive tendencies, their 12-year-old son has lost respect for her.

She asked the court to grant a protection order barring her husband from verbally and physically abusing her.

“He moved out of our home for two years and married another woman. He comes home on intervals where he physically and verbally abuses me in front of our son,” Makore said.

“One day, he came home and found me in the company of my uncle who had visited from Mutoko. He disputed that he was my uncle and beat me up. I packed my bags and left,” she added.

Dube opposed the application and accused his wife of cheating on him with the man he claimed was his uncle.

Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti granted Makore the protection order which prohibits Dube from harassing, insulting and assaulting his wife.

