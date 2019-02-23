State to drop charges against Grace's sister

HARARE - The State is considering dropping charges against former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sister Shuvai Gumbochuma for fraudulently processing the sale of State land.

Gumbochuma appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guuriro for routine remand proceedings and was advised of the development.

“The accused person’s docket is at the Prosecutor General’s office for further perusal. There’s an opinion on whether to proceed or drop charges against the accused person,” prosecutor Shephered Makonde addressed the court.

The matter was remanded to March 7 pending that determination.

According to the State, between February 2016 and March 2017 former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere directed allocation of three pieces of land to Gumbochuma for development into residential stands.

The court heard that in 2015, Gumbochuma had applied for land to former minister Ignatius Chombo’s office but had failed to raise $424 426 which was the purchase price.

However, the court heard, Gumbochuma did not have the capacity to pay the amount nor develop the land and created a company called Scanlen (Pvt) Ltd as an alleged means to further her fraudulent plans.

Between August and October 2017 Gumbochuma then sold the land to N-Frays for

$2 060 000 without paying for the land.

The court heard N-Frays then paid the intrinsic land value to the ministry and gave the balance to Gumbochuma.

According to the State, Gumbochuma erred by distorting the value of State land from $424 426 to an inflated value of $2 060 000.

Using the same modus operandi, Gumbochuma misrepresented that Rodonior (Pvt) Ltd was a registered company knowing that it was not.

She reportedly applied for land under that company and was allocated 150 hectares in Good Hope

Checks that were later made with the Registrar of Companies unearthed that Rodonior was not registered.

Using the same company Gumbochuma also applied for land in Chishawasha B in Goromonzi and was granted the request on August 4, 2016.

She was allocated 20 hectares of land but the offer was later withdrawn on September 15, 2016 after it was established that she had used unregistered companies to apply for the land.