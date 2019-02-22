Zim seeks to boost tourism sector

Shamiso Dzingire  •  22 February 2019 4:25PM  •  0 comments

Zimbabwe is seeking to boost its tourism sector, with the country set to participate in two international tourism events with the intention of marketing the nation as the most sought-after tourist destination.

The country will participate in this year’s Meetings Africa to be held from February 25, to in the neighbouring  South Africa where Zimbabwe Tourism Authority  will showcase all services and brands on offer to senior decision-makers, buyers and influencers.

Meetings Africa is the continent’s leading business tourism fair where various tourism stakeholders partner to advance business tourism in Africa.

ZTA acting chief executive Rita Likukuma said they value the contribution of meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions (Mice) tourism and have committed “significant funds” towards the promotion of the country as a destination for such  tourism.

The country will also participate in the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) which will be held in Germany from March 6 to 10. 

ITB is the world’s leading travel trade show and one of the major tourist source markets for Africa. Environment and Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira said 26 local tourism players have so far committed to exhibit at ITB Berlin.

