Zim Land Commission head office relocates

The Zimbabwe Land Commission has relocated its head offices from Fidelity Life Towers in the capital to the upmarket suburb of Borrowdale.

The move is with effect from February 1.

In a notice posted in the press yesterday, the Commission said despite their move, their contact numbers remain unchanged.

“Notice is hereby given that the Zimbabwe Land Commission head office will be relocating from Number 5 Raleigh Street, Fidelity Life Tower to new offices with effect from February 1, 2019,” the commission said.

The Commission’s hew head office is located at Suit 2, Block Number 1, Celestial Park, Borrowdale Road, Harare opposite Celebration Centre,” the commission added.

The commission apologised for any inconvenience that may ensue due to the move and urged members of the public to contact them should they have any queries pertaining the relocation.