ZCDC to explore diamonds in Mahusekwa

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is set to carry out diamond exploration activities on 450 hectares in Mahusekwa’s Chihota Communal Land.

In a statement the diamond company said the proposed project area was once explored by De Beers in the late 90s to early 2000s but the results were never made public.

ZCDC said exploration will be done using ground penetrating radar to locate areas of potential which will then be studied in detail by drilling and trenching selected points away from homesteads.

“Bulk samples will then be collected using excavators. These samples will be processed on site using a 10tph mobile DMS plant. All excavation waste material will then be used to backfill all the opened pits,” the statement read.

Some potential positive impacts will reportedly include employment creation and community infrastructure development.

The company said potential negative impacts are deforestation, destruction of animal habitats, loss of aesthetic value, noise and dust pollution while mitigation measures will include protection of sacred sites and endangered flora and fauna.