Mugwira joins UZ council

HARARE - Corporate governance expert Cynthia Tendai Mugwira has been appointed to the University of Zimbabwe Council, bringing a wealth of experience, gender and age diversity to the institution.

In a statement Titan Law firm congratulated Mugwira, who currently holds a Masters of Law and two bachelors’ degrees in Commerce and Law.

“She is currently studying Management of Business Administration (MBA)…”

“Mugwira has over ten years of experience as legal advisor to the government of Zimbabwe, the corporate and development sectors,” the notice read.

The council is the executive authority of the University with the chancellor, pro vice chancellor, vice chancellors and the president of the students union all being ex-officio members and working with other players from different sectors.

“She is also the 2017 Zimbabwe Mentee for the prestigious Fortune 500 US State department and Vital Voices Women’s Mentorship Programme.”

Currently, she is group legal advisor and board secretarial services executive for the National Social Security Authority.