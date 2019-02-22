'Harare must stop recruiting new staff'

HARARE - The Harare Residents Trust (HRT) said the recruitment of more than 400 municipal police officers did not match the service that council was providing.

HRT says the City of Harare cannot continue to recruit while service delivery is collapsing daily.

“Refuse collection is erratic, and workers are owed five months’ salaries. Recruiting should be for specialist services, because residents cannot afford a bloated workforce,” HRT said.

“Councillors should not get excited by recruiting everyone who comes to them wanting a job in council. Ratepayers suffer because when services are collapsing, the workers’ salaries will have to be paid at the end of the month.”

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme, however, said Harare stands to collect more revenue than in previous years with the help of the new graduate officers.

“It (recruitment) is justified; the city is losing a lot of money in a lot of places where it is collecting revenue. The duty of these graduates today is to go and man those places where the city has to collect funds like the markets,” Chideme said.