GS Classic: record attendance expected

HARARE - Organisers of the GS Classic and Fitness Expo scheduled for High Glen Shopping Mall’s Fitness For Her Gym tomorrow are confident of a huge turnout by both athletes and audience given the number of activities on offer.

Athletes will flex it out in competitions such as power challenges that include dead lift, squat, bench and press.

The traditional bodybuilding and fitness categories will feature the junior and senior men, men’s physique and bikini model.

Also expected to pull huge crowds are the aerobics, the trending fitness tool.

Representing GS Academy, Simba Mhaka a multi-award-winning fitness athlete said all is set for the contest.

“We have covered a lot of ground now and only left with tying a few minor loose ends. There’s been a huge response from the athletes and we are confident that it will be a highly subscribed event,” Mhaka told the Daily News yesterday.

“We are going to be having former Mr Zimbabwe Paul Goderema and ex-Ms Zim Regina Jonga who is making waves in South Africa guest posing on the day just to motivate and inspire aspiring athletes on the closest success stories they can relate with.

“There’s going to be lots of exciting prices as well courtesy of our sponsors Iron Lion Nutrition and Supplements, Curves Fitness Factory and Active Fitness Group, no pain no gain hence that pain should be rewarded handsomely.”

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness secretary-general Quiet Shangai commenting on a scare in which one of the sponsors had threatened to pull out said it was a normal occurrence.

“It’s very normal when organising these events. Sponsors pull out.

“However, on a positive note the organising committee for strength challenges headed by Alec Jaure confirmed that the big boys in terms of power are taking part.

“These are and not limited to Prosper Saungweme, Philip Kativhu and Munyaradzi (2015 Harare Strongman challenge winner).

“The unpredictable Bunny Murugweni is also expected to compete. As you all know, Bunny is more or less like Juventus of Turin. He punishes,” Shangai said.

“In the bodybuilding and fitness division athletes are expected from Bulawayo, Marondera, Mutare and Harare. Blessing “CC Banks” Sithole who is organising bodybuilding and fitness event has confirmed.

“The aerobics challenge is expected to draw around seven teams from all over Harare. This will definitely draw crowds because aerobics are very popular; Pride Marongwe is doing well in that regard.”