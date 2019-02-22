Government moves to set up super-specialist hospital

Government is setting up a super-specialist hospital at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in order for patients in need of specialist services to get treatment in the country, hence cutting high costs of travelling abroad.

Briefing journalists in Harare after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government was making efforts at improving medical care in the country.

“To address the prevailing situation where patients in need of specialist services are forced to seek treatment outside the country, often at costs beyond the reach of many of our citizens, government is now working towards the establishment of a specialist hospital wing under the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” she said.

The country’s health system has for the past two decades dilapidated — starved of specialist surgeons, while hospitals lack modern apparatus to proffer high-quality medical care.

This has led to a lack of confidence by Zimbabweans in the public health delivery system.

Several people in need of specialist treatment look to the private sector where exorbitant prices that are beyond the reach of many are charged.

Meanwhile, top officials in government are well known for seeking medical attention in private health facilities and even travelling beyond Zimbabwean borders shunning sickly State hospitals — a product of failed policies and decisions.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is currently in India for treatment, has already gone beyond borders more than four times to seek treatment.

Chiwenga’s compatriot, Vice President Kembo Mohadi also regularly goes abroad for medical attention.

Parirenyatwa is one of the biggest State hospitals in the country.

“Already three companies have shown interest in partnering with Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following approval of the Public Private Partnership Proposal,” Mutsvangwa added.

Government has been partnering with the private sector in a bid to revive parastatals. She further stated that government is also operationalising Eskusileni Hospital, the brainchild of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, which has taken several years to open.

“Government is currently evaluating the bid by Sharda Hospital from India for the operationalisation of the hospital in Bulawayo. “Once this process is completed to government’s satisfaction, work on the opening of the hospital to the public will commence.”