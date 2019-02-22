Colegrave looks forward to SA championships

HARARE - Mikayla Colegrave is looking forward to next month’s South Africa Championships after finishing second in the inaugural Bonaqua Triathlon Junior African Cup- Junior Women category and first local woman home among the Zimbabwe Nationals.

Colegrave won silver in a time of 01:19:53 behind South Africa’s Nadya Stolarczyk who crossed the line first in 01:19:08.

Local juniors Andie Kuipers and Erin Elliot finished fourth and fifth respectively in the Junior African Cup and third and fourth in the Zimbabwe National Championships.

In last year’s Zim Sprint Triathlon Nationals, 16-year-old Colegrave finished in second place behind Gabrielle de Chassart, Jamie Lee Soper came third while Kuipers occupied fourth place.

“I was really happy with my race. It’s been a good two years (as a junior). I expected to do worse with my swim but I got out closer to the front which I was happy with because I could catch up on the bike,” Colegrave said.

“…I’m not a great swimmer…I just focus…I like the hills, that’s my favourite course so I was really happy with it. It’s always nice to see familiar faces on the course…hopefully my next race will be going to South Africa Championships in Durban.”

In the junior men’s category, Zimbabwe’s Matthew Denslow claimed gold while Tunisians Mohamed Aziz Sebal and Seifeddine Selmi came in second and third respectively.

Denslow had a good build-up to the Troutbeck event after coming third in the Discovery Triathlon Junior World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa the previous week.

“The win means everything to me because I’ve been preparing for this race for such a long time and in the last few years I’ve fell just a bit short and I’m glad all the hard work paid off,” said Denslow.

“It was a very tough race from the start; I’m not the greatest of swimmers so the swim was really hard, I really had to push to keep up in the swim.

“I had a really great race on the bike, I broke away on the last lap and got a bit of a gap going into the run but I got caught which was a bit demotivating but I kept going until the last 500 metres.”