PSL clubs in huge dilemma

HARARE - Top flight sides have been put into a fix after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) yesterday announced that tomorrow is the deadline for provisional player registration ahead of this year’s soccer season.

The PSL has already set March 30, as the date for the commencement of the 2019 season, while the player transfer window closes on March 31, 2019.

Most clubs have been very active on the transfer market as they seek to strengthen their squads ahead of the new campaign and for smooth operations the PSL wants all clubs to submit their provisional squads by end of day tomorrow for the processing of player’s licences.

Given it’s barely a month since most teams have begun their preparations ahead of the new season tomorrow’s deadline is likely to leave a number of clubs in a serious predicament.

“The Premier Soccer League clubs have been instructed to submit their player registration documents by Friday, February 22, 2019 in preparation for the 2019 season which commences on March 30, 2019,” reads a statement from the league’s communications officer Kudzai Bare.

“This enables the verification and processing of players’ licences before the start of the season. The clubs are expected to register a maximum of 25 senior players and five junior players born on or after January 1, 2000.

“Clubs are expected to submit signed contracts, unconditional clearance letters, certified copies of IDs and birth certificates for Under 19 players, educational history, signed medical examination forms and international transfer certificates for players coming from foreign leagues.”

Reigning champions FC Platinum could be the least affected by this directive as they are the only club which has been playing competitive football due to their participation in the group stages of the Caf Champions League and appears to have done most of their player recruitment.

Harare giants Dynamos have also been busy restructuring their squad as they have been busy shopping on the market.

It’s been a daunting task for coach Lloyd Chigowe to assemble a competitive squad as the club parted ways with a sizeable number of players from last season’s roster.

DeMbare had a poor 2018 campaign, at least judging by their standards and even flirted with relegation before finally securing their status with only three games to go.

Since they started pre-season training last month, Chigowe has been conducting trials with a number of new players that are hoping to make the grade at the Glamour Boys.

Dozens of new players have been showing up at the team’s training base at RBZ Sports Club.

Chigowe has cut down the big numbers and appears to be satisfied with what he has on offer and he should be among the first ones to submit his provisional squad tomorrow.

Neighbours, CAPS United have also been busy on the transfer market following underwhelming 2018 season in which they settled for eighth place on the log table.

United have re-signed winger Phineas Bhamusi from Triangle alongside forwards Newman Sianchali and Gabriel Nyoni from Highlanders.

Midfielder Ronald Chitiyo, who missed the whole of last season due to a troublesome knee injury has resumed light training and coach Lloyd Chitembwe would feel he has a new recruit.

The Green Machine have also signed youthful striker Clive Rupiya from Chapungu and midfielder Pride Zivengwa was snapped from newly-promoted Gweru-based side TelOne FC.

New-boys Manica Diamonds have probably been the busiest of the PSL sides with Luke Masomere making a number of signings to add to the numbers that led the side to promotion into the top flight.

Marquee signings such as Carlton Munzabwa, Wisdom Mutasa, Peace Makaha, Tafadzwa Dube, Pritchard Mpelele and Partson Jaure are some of the new recruits the PSL debutants have added to their changing room.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chicken Inn and Harare City are some of the teams who have been busy but quietly going about their transfer business and it will be interesting to see the new names that will feature on their rosters.