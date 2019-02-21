New riddim unites chanters

HARARE - Over 50 dancehall singers have converged on a new riddim titled Wanna Be which hits the streets today.

The riddim is from one of the most sought-after recording studios, Cymplex Music stable.

Veteran dancehall stars Guspy Warrior, Freeman and Killer T lead an array of new chanters Jah Signal, Enzo Ishall, Bazooker and Pumacol on the riddim.

Queen Kadjah, Boss Sakina and Kiky Baddass represent the females in the industry who are on the riddim.

Forgotten chanters D Flexx, T-Makwikwi, Tally B are also on the riddim, angling for a return.

Speaking to the Daily News, the producers said they had done justice to the riddim with more chanters coming on board.

“This is our first riddim for 2019 and so far over 50 dancehall singers have put their voices on the beat. More are still coming and by tomorrow (today) we will officially release the completed songs.

“To us it is the old school meeting the new school on the riddim. We have established chanters such as Freeman, Jay C, Guspy Warrior together with the new school of Jah Signal, Bazooker and Jah Signal,” Cymplex manager Blessing “Krispi” Mandiwanza said.

Afro-fusion musician Garry Tight has also recorded a track on the new riddim.

“We cut across genres hence you see Gary Tight and rapper Kiky Baddass on the riddim,” he added.

Cymplex Music has been on the rise recording a number of musicians in the country.

Chanters such as Jah Signal, Seh Calaz, Enzo Ishall have all been through the studio recording their songs.

“A lot is in store for 2019. We are open to everyone who wants to record good music. So far this year we have done projects for Seh Calaz and Jah Signal among others and more are coming,” he said.