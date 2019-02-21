Hope for George Shaya

HARARE - Legendary footballer George “Mastermind” Shaya afforded to put a golden smile on his face on Tuesday after a heaven-sent samaritan came to his rescue at his hour of need.

Shaya, 72, a prolific footballer in his heyday, who made his name at Harare giants Dynamos, has been battling ill-health for a long time now.

A local corporate that declined to be named, brought him an assortment of goodies and promised to settle all his medical related expenses saying “we are not doing this to be known, our drive is to help a legend in need. It is his wellness that we are after.”

To add to the sweet tidings, the corporate giant even asked Shaya’s wife Egnes to ask them for anything that the family would want

“We serve the living God, they came to us unannounced, it was a surprise visit we only heard about their coming in the morning.

“They have undertaken to take over every bill related with my husband’s illness. As you can see, he is not feeling well,” Egnes told the Daily News during the visit.

“We got prescriptions from doctors a long time back but we didn’t have any money to meet those services so we are now rushing to see the sponsor. All that is happening is because of this boy (Martin Changachirere, a family friend and well-wisher). He manoeuvres everything to make sure that baba varapwa (he is treated). Even most of the well-wishers are coming through him. ”

Changachirere said he was grateful for the thought and was confident that Shaya’s condition was going to improve.

“Through these efforts that we have been doing with the family and friends like Stewart Murisa whose last edition of his (45th) birthday party was held here in honour of mudhara (Shaya). So all this now has created an impact because people are seeing the challenge he is going through and are now coming on board to help him.

“Last week we had the former players union led by Charlie Jones. They came and gave us $365 and previously they had also chipped in in a big way...”

Murisa added: “It has been an uphill task because whatever we got we would take it to the doctors. The tests were coming in thick and fast and with our limited resources we were stuck somehow but now that we have someone, a corporate for that matter, we believe we will put this opportunity to good use and see his recovery.”