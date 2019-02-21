Ex-Gweru United player Matsika dies

GWERU - Former Gweru United player and current Zimbabwe Under 23 team manager Kisdo Matsika has died.

He was 61. Matsika is survived by his wife Phillis, four children and three grandchildren.

He is reported to have collapsed at his Mkoba residence in the early hours of yesterday morning and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Matsika was part of the Gweru United side that made waves in the late 70s and 80s where he played as a midfielder.

Former Warriors player Wonder Chaka who played with Matsika at Gweru United described the passing on of Matsika as a great loss to the football fraternity.

“I am at a loss of words on the death of Kisdo, he was a great footballer on and off the pitch, very committed to developing the game from grassroots levels, it’s a huge gap that he has left,” Chaka told the Daily News.

Former Zifa Midlands Province chairperson Brian Chishanga said the nation has been robbed of one of the most passionate juniors coaches.

“It’s really a great loss to us all particularly to football development in the country. Matsika was so passionate about developing young talent in the province and this is a huge void that will be difficult to fill,” said Chishanga.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo said, “We learnt of .. Matsika’s death with profound sadness. After serving the game as a player he did not tire, he continued to devote his time working with the junior national teams.

“We will miss his dedication towards uplifting football. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all whose lives he touched as a family man and a football servant.

“The least we can do to celebrate his life is to continue working to develop the game that he gave so much to.”