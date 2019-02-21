Daily News hosts Mangudya, Ncube

HARARE - The Daily News will host a breakfast meeting at Cresta Lodge’s Sango Conference Centre tomorrow where Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya will discuss the monetary policy statement (MPS) he presented yesterday.

Over 250 guests are expected to attend the high-profile event where Mangudya and his team from the central bank would be in full force to attend to issues that participants might have regarding the MPS, which will chart a new course for the country’s economy.

Hama Saburi, the Editor-in-Chief of the iconic Daily News, said the RBZ governor would be accompanied by his entire top brass to robustly engage with guests who are expected to come in their diversity.

Apart from taking questions from the floor and exhaustively dealing with their inquiries, participants will also be accorded an opportunity to share their thoughts with RBZ officials on the MPS.

Saburi said the RBZ has also indicated that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube will also grace the event.

“This MPS is significant. The economy is in a tailspin and businesses are hurting. To turn things around, it starts with how well citizens are informed about policy; how it affects them and how best they can position themselves,” said Saburi, adding:

“The burden of understanding policy weighs heavily on business leaders, followed by those they lead. By availing themselves at such a short notice tomorrow, Mangudya and his team are basically saying ‘come and let’s reason together’. It is an opportunity never to be missed by all men and women of goodwill who want to make a difference in their various spheres of influence.”

Saburi said the presence of the Finance minister was also significant and indicative that Mangudya and his principal were not working in silos and that there was demonstrable collaborative effort between them.

Invitations are being extended to business leaders, among them shareholders, chief executive officers, managing directors, finance directors and general managers.

Also invited to attend are diplomats, members of professional and industrial bodies and representatives from government, non-governmental organisations and the broader civic society.

The event is also open to the academia, scholars, city fathers, policymakers, unionists and forward looking leaders driving small to medium size enterprises.

The event, to be held at Cresta Lodge Hotel in Msasa, Harare will open at 0700hrs and end at 1100hrs to enable guests to go back to their workplaces to sweat the assets.

“Entry is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. We do not wish to exceed 250 guests as that would unnecessarily inconvenience our service providers, especially the hotel which is supplying us with food and other provisions,” said Saburi.

He said early birds stand a chance to get complimentary copies of the Daily News and the Financial Gazette, published by Modus Media.

A draw will also be conducted towards the end of the event where lucky winners will walk away with three-month free subscriptions of titles under the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ).

ANZ owns the flagship Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday, which recently rebranded.

Saburi said the Daily News, through its Business Forum unit, is extremely delighted to host the breakfast forum as part of its national obligation to offer an interactive platform to business and policymakers.

He said more such initiatives have been lined up throughout the year, starting with tomorrow’s forum, which will be broadcast live on ZiFM Stereo.

Saburi said those who will not be able to make it for the forum should not despair as the Daily News’ digital team has created a platform to enable them to pass their questions to the RBZ governor for prompt responses.

To participate at the forum, participants are required to pay a small fee of $100 or US$20 per person to be paid in advance either in cash or electronically.