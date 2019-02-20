UZ Wolves gear up for Egyptian adventure

University of Zimbabwe Wolves volleyball club are itching to leave a mark on the continent when they represent southern Africa at the African Men’s Club Championship scheduled for Egypt next month.

The team will, however, temporarily break camp as the campus opens its doors for tuition next week but will continue to train in between lectures.

The continental championships are set to run from March 28 to April 11 with the Wolves’ departure scheduled for a day before the games start.

Wolves earned their berth attaining silver medal at last year’s Confederation of African Volleyball (Cavb) Zone VI Senior Club Championships in Durban, South Africa.

The locals switched off at crucial intervals in the final losing 3-1 to Botswana’s Defence Force VI at the University of Kwazulu Natal Westville Campus courts.

Wolves’ assistant coach Memory Dube said it has been a good uninterrupted two weeks in camp but the preparations will run up into the final week of departure.

“For now we will only train after lectures. We focussed on a lot of areas during our camp. We did fitness training, basic skill retraining and we are now polishing up on the tactics,” Dube told the Daily News yesterday.

“We are so lucky to have a young squad that has achieved so much and gets so much support from the university. Their average age is 23/ 24…as a nation if such talent is kept intact we can reach even bigger stages.

UZ Wolves recently lost a couple of their prized assets to rivals Harare City.

These include outsider attacker Keith Machakaire who was named Cavb Zone VI men’s best server and both Zimbabwe Volleyball Association National League and Harare Volleyball Association best attacker and setter Tazviona Zvirawa.

“There’s no void generally because we have a wide pool of players to choose from. Last year at provincial league we had two teams meaning the departure of some players opened up opportunities for those who were on the other team to work hard and fill up the spaces,” Dube said.