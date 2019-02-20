Masakadza remains Zim captain

HARARE- Batsman Hamilton Masakadza has been reaffirmed Zimbabwe Cricket captain for the 2019/2020 season.

The 35-year-old right hander continues in his role across all the three formats, Test, One Day Internationals and the Twenty20s following a vote of confidence from the ZC board of directors in its last meeting.

He will deputised by wicketkeeper batsman Peter Moor.

“Following resolutions by the ZC board…we are pleased…Masakadza has been appointed as the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team captain for all the three formats of the game for the 2019/20 season…Moor has been appointed…vice-captain,” ZC said in a statement yesterday.

The towering Mountaineers batsman was initially appointed national team skipper in January 2016 following the resignation of then senior’s men’s team captain Elton Chigumbura with Graeme Cremer appointed his deputy.

Prior to that Masakadza had been serving as the team’s vice captain playing odd captaincy roles which included standing in as acting captain in the last two T20 matches away in Bangladesh in 2016.

However, four months into his reign, he was relieved off his captaincy with Cremer taking over only to bounce back last year after the latter was demoted following the team’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in England.

As he marked 16 years since making his cricket debut in July 2017, Masakadza revealed in an exclusive interview with this publication that he was taken aback by the decision to axe him just after two T20 games in charge of the team.

“Obviously it does play on the back of your mind but things happen in life, things happen in sports so the best thing to do is to just put it behind you and look forward,” Masakadza said then.

“So that’s what I have just tried to do not to think about it too much but concentrate on the job that I have as a senior player in the team and as one of the top order batsman so I just try and do my job and put some runs on the board for the team.”

“Dilip Chouhan has been appointed as the Zimbabwe men’s national cricket teams manager. He will be in charge of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe A and Zimbabwe Under-19 national teams. Walter Chawaguta, Prosper Utseya and Kenyon Ziehl have been confirmed as substantive members of the Zimbabwe National Selection Panel. Chawaguta remains the convenor of selectors. The appointments are with immediate effect,” added ZC.