Bhamusi dreams big . . . as he eyes Premiership success with CAPS

Phineas Bhamusi has revealed his burning desire to once again experience the ‘‘incredible’’ feeling of lifting the title with Harare giants CAPS United ahead of the start of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season which commences on March 30.

Bhamusi marked his return to the Green Machine after a successful year with Triangle in which he helped the Lowveld side to a fourth place finish in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Bhamusi was also instrumental in Triangle’s successful run which saw them lift the Chibuku Super Cup following a 2-0 win over defending champions Harare City in the final.

His tremendous season saw him being voted amongst the best 11 players at the Soccer Star of the Year awards.

The 28-year-old, who had only signed a one-year deal when he joined Taurai Mangwiro’s Triangle at the start of the 2018 season, chose to retrace his footsteps back to Makepekepe when his contract expired at the end of last year.

Apparently, Bhamusi had led CAPS United to a 2016 league championship while also powering them into the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

And after signing a two-year deal during this current transfer window with Makepekepe, Bhamusi is hoping history will repeat itself once more.

“I am very happy to be here again. It is fantastic to have a second opportunity to play for this great club, I love this club, that’s why I’m here. It will be great if we can try to continue the nice history with a lot of joy and try to get success,” Bhamusi said to the Daily News.

“It will be an amazing opportunity for me to show the fans again how I love this club and how I love to play for this club. I can’t wait to wear the shirt and play again. Obviously I would like to establish myself as a starter and go on to celebrate a lot of success with the team.

“My return here is an opportunity to win more things. Every player wants to win and I’m no different.

“I have grown up all my life wanting to win trophies.

“Playing for a team like CAPS United, you will be judged for winning trophies so we are looking forward to the challenge.

“It always brings an incredible feeling winning trophies and hopefully we can do that.”

Bhamusi admits he always had a soft spot for the Green Machine before a stunning return.

“In football anything can happen. Everybody knows I love this club. Everybody knows that. Of course sometimes I w ould imagine that (I would come back to CAPS) I love this team and I’m happy to be back,” Bhamusi said.

Following an indifferent 2018 season the Green Machine have been busy during this current transfer window trying to assemble a competitive side for the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Makepekepe finished last season in a lowly eighth place on the log, a massive 30 points behind back-to-back champions FC Platinum.

United were actually closer to the relegation zone than they were challenging for the title. At the end of last season, United axed a number of their senior players who were deemed excess baggage while signing some exciting talent.

Besides Bhamusi, the club also completed the signing of winger Gabriel Nyoni from Highlanders. Midfielder Ronald Chitiyo, who did not kick a ball for the whole of 2018, has also recovered from a knee injury and will probably be like a new signing for United after the long lay-off.

United have also added striker Clive Rupiya from Chapungu while midfielder Pride Zivengwa was signed from newly-promoted Gweru-based side TelOne FC.

The club also managed to retain the services of midfielder Joel Ngodzo despite interest from various clubs.