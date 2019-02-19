Obert Chari charms Marondera

HARARE - Obert Chari of the Mebo fame on Saturday had one of his best career days to remember as he joined sungura giant Alick Macheso on stage during a performance at Legends Sports Diner in Marondera.

Accompanied by his ZCC Hakireni Stars, they showcased their dancing skills dancing to Macheso’s all-time hit Shedia much to the pleasure of music lovers.

This was the first time that Chari performed together with Macheso and the response was a confidence booster for the budding musician who rose to prominence last year with his hit song Mebo that saw him getting an award from Coca-Cola for the best upcoming artiste.

While others poke fun at him online, he is making strides in his career and has promised more music.

He has been found wanting in as far as shows are concerned with some music critics arguing that he failed to capitalise on the Mebo fame by not performing live.

He revealed that his band comprised school-going students and he could not interfere with their learning.

He has frequented venues such as City Sports Bar in the capital and Club Joy Centre in Highfield.

Macheso has on several occasions taken on board budding musicians, exposing them to huge crowds for them to gain confidence.

“It was a good outing for us and we were also happy to see him in action,” Tich Makahamadze, Macheso’s publicist said.

Macheso’s crew had to join Chari and his team, learning their dance moves, as the band continues with their shows following a late start into the year that was characterised by violent demonstrations and the death of superstar Oliver Mtukudzi.