Jah Signal keeps focus

HARARE - Rising dancehall chanter Jah Signal, pictured, seems to be taking negativity and exploiting it to his advantage.

He was in the papers last week with an ex-lover soiling him with cheating allegations but that has not stopped him from working on his career.

He was in South Africa over the weekend for performances before releasing a new song titled Mazvake Mazvake, a love track with a message for married people calling for unity and support in the family.

The song follows the release of another track, Zimbabwe Peace Song, which he collaborated with revered Jamaican reggae singers Tony Rebel, Queen Ifrica, Chuck Fenda and Exco Levi.

Reports are that he will fly to Jamaica for the recording of the video.

His manager told the Daily News last week that they will not focus on negativity but they will continue satisfying their fans and the new song is a step towards that.

The musician has of late shared a number of teasers for forthcoming songs.

Jah Signal has been on the rise with his music becoming popular and he was recently awarded for the dancehall song of the year with Shinga Muroora.

“We are happy that several people are noticing the progress we are making and we will continue doing so.

“While we are building, some are trying to destroy but we will not lose our focus and dwell on negativity,” he said.