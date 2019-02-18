Find the right hairstyle

WHEN trying to find the right hairstyle, a lot of factors come into play.

Sometimes we choose a hairstyle because it is affordable or trending at the time. We forget that the most important things to consider are the type of hair that we have, and more importantly, the shape of your face. The most common face shapes are round, oblong (long face), oval and heart

Best hairstyle for round face

The round face shape is one where length and width are approximately the same. It has soft facial features including a rounded jaw and soft cheekbones. This tends to lead to a more youthful look, and it is difficult to emphasize facial features.

With a round shaped face, you want to add length without adding width and emphasize your eyes and chin without making your cheeks look wider.

Hairstyles to consider for the round face include side part with layers, voluminous pixie cut, the long bob which helps make your face look slimmer.

The short and high natural afro is also flattering for a round face, not forgetting bone straight hair with a centre parting. Local celebrities with round faces include radio personalities Misred and Nikki Ndoro and singer Pauline Gundidza popularly known as Mai Skye.

The oblong face

Another common face shape is the oblong face, popularly known as the long face. The trick when choosing a hairstyle is to give it a wider dimension by decreasing its length. This can be challenging but when done right, looks good.

I personally have a long face so iI can testify to the struggle. You can never go wrong with curls or waves as they add to the overall width of the face and help tone down the appearance of its length. Bangs (or a full fringe as it is popularly known) that graze your eyebrows and cover your forehead do wonders in reducing the length of the face. Avoid high up-does that sit at the top of your head as this only serves to make your face look longer. Beautician Tanya Chikuni and Celebrity Make-up artists Audrey Makuwira and Tsungai Makwanya are pros when it comes to hairstyles that suit their oblong faces

Heart shaped face

People with heart shaped faces normally have heavy foreheads that is why hairstyles with bangs are of utmost importance. Pixie cuts are also great for this face shape, though the down side is that they are high maintenance. A line bobs with front strands hitting the chin help smooth out the transition from a heavy forehead to a pointy chin. Former Spice girl and wife of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham popularised this bob as she has a heart shaped face. Locally we have radio and TV personality Karen Paida doing the most with this face shape, by rocking soft voluminous bobs that soften her chin.

The most ideal shape is the oval shape and blessed are those who have this face as any hairstyle will suit them. International r&b sensation Beyonce can literally rock any look because of her oval face. Local make up entrepreneur Maxine Adams, popular for her brand boasts of a perfect oval face, and has no problem switching hairstyles and looking great in a variety of them.

It is key for every woman to understand the shape of her face so as to choose the perfect hairstyle and look your best! (Cindy is an award winning musician and businesswoman who runs Cindy’s Corner in Harare)