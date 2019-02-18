Celebrated writer Mungoshi dies

Zimbabwe's most celebrated veteran author Charles Mungoshi, pictured, has died. Mungoshi, 71, passed on in the early hours of yesterday at Parirenyatwa Hospital after succumbing to a neurological condition for years.

Mungoshi was married to actress Jesesi who played the title role in

the 1993 Zimbabwean film Neria. A literature guru in Zimbabwe, he published 18 books that include Waiting for the Rain (975), Ndiko Kupindana Kwemazuva (1975), Makunun’unu Maodza Moyo

(1970), The Milkman Doesn’t Only Deliver Milk (1981), Inongova Njake Njake (1980), Coming of the Dry Season (1972) and Branching Streams Flow in the Darkness (2013).

Yesterday his family released a statement: “It is with deep sadness

that we announce the passing away of our dearly beloved father, Dr

Charles Mungoshi. “He had been ill for 10 years, from a neurological condition to which he succumbed this morning, at Parirenyatwa Hospital,” read the statement.

“Funeral details will be shared in due course. Mourners are gathered

at Number 47 Uta St Zengeza 1.” The writer penned his last book titled Branching Streams in the Dark which was published in 2013 and won an award at the National Arts and Merit awards.

Among other accolades, Mungoshi won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize of Best Book in Africa twice and was subsequently invited to meet the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth. One of his poems was curetted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a permanent display as public art at their new headquarters in Seattle, Washington, in US, 2011.

In 2003, he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree by the

University of Zimbabwe, after winning multiple awards which include

Zimbabwe’s 75 best books where he appeared in the top five lists in

both Shona and English categories. His novel Waiting for the Rain has been prescribed for schools’ literature for years in Zimbabwe.

This novel was published in 1975, the same year as his Shona novel

Ndiko kupindana kwa mazuva (How time passes). He received an

International PEN award for both these books. Mungoshi also took part in some of the local Zimbabwean drama series in the late 1980s to early 90s, and played a role in a local drama Ndabvezera, which was produced by Aaron Chiundura Moyo.

“We were honoured to have Dr Mungoshi, a quiet, deeply loving and

caring husband to Jesesi, Father to Farai, Graham, Nyasha, Charles and Tsitsi and a grandfather to seven young and lovely grandchildren,” the family said in a statement.