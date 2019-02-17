Mountaineers on cloud nine

Mountaineer's coach Shepard Makunura believes their fitness levels were key in the franchise’s triumph in the Logan Cup.

The Manicaland-based outfit won their third title in a row following a 10-wicket win over Eagles at Old Hararians Sports Club earlier this week.



Makunura’s side became the first team to win Zimbabwe’s premier first class competition three times in a row ever since Zimbabwe Cricket adopted the franchise system in the 2009-10 season.

“Obviously the feeling is great. We play sport to win championships and I think we have just achieved that this year,” Makunura said.

“I always demand the best from the guys; I believe a fit cricketer is a good cricketer. I think it all starts from there. If you are fit you make life easier for yourself when you step onto the field.



“I think we have been consistent for the past three or so years, we have basically maintained the same team that we have had in the past three years. I think there is also a good understanding amongst the players so I think that puts us in a good space.



“I think it’s always great when you have people like Hamilton Masakadza, Tinotenda Mawoyo in the side, I think a lot of youngsters feed off them, these guys have a wealth of experience.

“I think we were an all-round team. We were strong on the bat as well as we were with the ball. It’s not easy making teams follow on three games in a row and credit to the bowlers they really stepped up their game.”



Mountaineers captain Tino Mawoyo said: “It’s a good feeling; you talk about three times in a row the first time that it has happened.

“It’s really a good feeling, after our first game last year, it didn’t really look like we got the start that we wanted in the tournament but we came back this year rejuvenated, new energies that we got in the tank and in three games we made the team to follow-on.”