Hayes eyes Triathlon Africa Cup

TROUTBECK- Two-time African champion Carolyn Hayes hopes to extend her dominance in the women elite category when the Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU Triathlon African Cup roars to life here this morning. Hayes had a memorable 2018 in which she bagged the Dhakhla, Morroco as well as the Dakar, Senegal ATU Sprint Triathlon African Cup in December.

In last weekend’s Discovery Triathlon World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, Hayes finished number 36 in a large field of more than 30 athlete women.

Seven elite women have confirmed their participation with two dropping out.

Though this is her first time in Zimbabwe she is confident her record in the continent should push to greater heights today.

“It definitely helps but the level of competition is high and every course is different. Here in Zimbabwe, it’s my first time but it’s very like home very green...the course is really tough but I like that, the altitude is probably the biggest but I’m sure I will do my best,” Hayes told reporters yesterday.



It will be a battle of newbies after the South African pair of Shanae Williams, who pulled out after a tyre puncture last year and Jodie Berry, 2017 fourth place finisher pulled out of the 2019 edition at the last minute.



Egyptian Basmla Elsalamoney also on her debut Troutbeck will be out to defend her African territory. She was second behind Hayes in Dakar and sixth in Dakhla.

“This is my first time in Zimbabwe; it’s a very beautiful country. I’m in love with that green area. The race is going to be tough of course, its high altitude and it’s my first time in high altitude,” Elsalamoney said.

“I think most of the girls haven’t done this high altitude before...I hope it’s going to be very good.”



In the men’s elite division, at least 19 athletes are billed to compete with the exception of Germany’s Jonas Breinlinger, winner of last year’s event, who fell ill in South Africa and was flown back home.

Zimbabwe’s sole representative Gideon Benade, appearing in his second Troutbeck African Cup, is hoping that rain stays away this morning.



“Hopefully there is not too much rain so that we can have a dry course and fast times. I’m still learning and developing myself as an athlete so I’ll have a similar strategy to try to build it up and run my own race against these guys,” Benade said.

“What I learnt last year is that when it’s your first race you’re not always going to come last. You just run your own race.... I’ve not really set myself any specific targets and just hope to continue improving.”