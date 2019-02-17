ED resumes 'thank you rallies'

MASVINGO- President Emmerson Mnangagwa, pictured, is set to hold a “thank you rally” today in Masvingo Province, one of Zanu PF’s strongholds, barely a month after he snubbed another gathering in Mashonaland Central’s Mt Darwin, under unclear circumstances.

Explaining his absence at the rally, Mnangagwa said he was meeting envoys from other countries to brief them on the current situation in the country, even though some claimed he was forced to abandon the trip after a poor turnout at the event.

His deputy Kembo Mohadi had to address the weary crowd in one of Zanu PF’s strongholds, which scooped all the 18 seats in Parliament during last year’s harmonised elections.

Zanu PF Masvingo chairperson and Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira confirmed today’s rally.

“Preparations for tomorrow’s (today) thank you rally are complete and we are now waiting for the event to take place at Rutenga Business Centre,” Chadzamira said.

Zanu PF’s gatherings are often filled with fun and pomp, and this has left many questioning Mnangagwa’s sincerity by holding rallies at a time when the country’s economy is burning.

Mnangagwa’s rallies come at a time when police and soldiers were recently involved in running battles with protesters who flooded the streets of Harare, Bulawayo and other towns.

Zimbabweans took to the streets to demonstrate against a 150 percent fuel price hike announced by the president ahead of his tour of Eastern Europe last month.

Property worth millions of dollars was also destroyed and looted in the mayhem which ensued, after thousands of workers heeded a three-day strike call by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

At the same time, security forces unleashed a brutal crackdown against the protesters, the opposition and civil society leaders — in a move which received worldwide condemnation.

At least 17 people died, while dozens others were treated for serious gunshot wounds, according to rights groups and medical doctors.

In November last year, Mnangagwa held a rally in Mashonaland West, Murombedzi, where he promised to solve the current economic crisis.

However, the country is in the throes of a mega economic crisis which has resulted in shortages of fuel, basic consumer goods and medicines.