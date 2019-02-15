Winky D, Gemma Griffiths drop beautiful video

HARARE - Dancehall star Winky D’s Valentine’s Day song with acoustic soul singer Gemma Griffiths Mu Garden has lived up to the hype. The song was released yesterday with a beautiful video depicting life in the biblical Garden of Eden, with Winky D playing the role of Adam and Gemma being Eve.

The proverbial fruit and snake are also shown in the video which has since won the hearts of music lovers judged by their responses on various social media platforms.

This is Winky D’s first song and video for 2019, a love story between a couple with a plea not to focus on material love. Winky D says he thrives on innovation and last year he showed it by collaborating with gospel choral group Vabati VaJehova.

He has promised top notch videos building from his last year’s release Paper Bag and with this latest Mu Garden, he is on course to fulfil the promise.

Gemma is popular for her cover versions of local songs such as Andy Brown’s Mapurisa and Jah Prayzah’s Mdara Vachauya and a rendition of Cynthia Mare’s Dai Zvaibvira.



She also did a cover version of Winky D’s Musarova Bigman and now they have combined on a song. In a recent radio interview the chanter said the Gemma duet is a highlight of what’s in store for this year.

Gemma has had her works such as last year’s My Town off her debut EP. She recently did a single with popular wheel spinner DJ Stavo titled Bad News.