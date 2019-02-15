'We're getting there' . . . MaBlanyo backs new-look DeMbare

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe feels he still needs a bit of time before his new-look squad finally gels into a competitive side.

With the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season set to start on March 30, time is slowly running out for local clubs to get their act together in pre-season.

For Dynamos, it has been a huge task considering that the club lost at least three quarters of their playing staff from last season.

DeMbare had a poor 2018 campaign in which they flirted with relegation for most periods before finally securing their Premiership status with three games to go.

In the end, Chigowe’s side finished in 11th place some 36 points behind back-to-back champions FC Platinum.

As the country’s most successful club with 21 league titles, it was an abomination for such a proud institution.

Since they started pre-season training last month, Chigowe has been conducting trials with a number of new players that are hoping to make the grade at the Glamour Boys.

Everyday, dozens of new players have been showing up at the team’s training base at RBZ Sports Club.

Slowly but surely, Chigowe has cut down the big squad and is now in a position to be satisfied with what he has assembled.

For a team that is basically being built from scratch, the garrulous coach now hopes to fine tune his squad in the remaining weeks.

“Obviously, I’m satisfied a little but there is still a lot of work to be done so that we become highly competitive,” Chigowe said yesterday.

“I would like my team to be a little bit more fluid, I would want my team to be a little bit more compact and probably a week or so before the season starts, we will be sure of where we really are. The level of fitness is not bad and the players are high up there.”

Chigowe is now working on the finer details of his squad before he forwards it to the Glamour Boys hierarchy to make the formal announcement.

“We have settled on the squad that we would want except for one or two players that we are hoping can beat the deadline,” he said.

“You should acknowledge that five Dynamos juniors are already in place; we have filled at least 23 slots and we are only left with two free slots. Those two slots are for the foreign contingent.”

A number of foreign players are trying their luck at the club but the club appears to have already been impressed by Ghanaian midfielder Robert Sackey.

“We have assessed some foreign players and we have released others.

“We are still assessing those that are still here but naturally we would like to give everyone a fair chance to express themselves.

“However, they should expect stiff competition from our locals.

“Sackey was taking a lot of shots on target earlier on in training and I hope he can continue like that.”