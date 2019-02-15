New play addresses urgent need for dialogue

HARARE - Theatre in The Park’s latest play State of The Nation: Vortex has come at the right time. With the memory of the unprecedented protests and disproportionately violent government response still fresh in our minds, comes this extraordinary exploration of how and why this came to be.



Theatre in the Park is known for controversial plays that push buttons and shine a spotlight on uncomfortable truths.

This latest iteration and the fourth instalment in the State of The Nation series is no different.



The show begins with a video montage — a mini history of Zimbabwe through time showing the footage that led to the protests of a few weeks ago. This is followed by a high octane performance by some of Zimbabwe’s most talented actors: Patience Phiri, Eunice Tava, Daves Guzha and Tafadzwa Bob directed by the extraordinary Peter Churu.



The actors inhabit their roles with ease and hit the audience with some unflinching, and controversial ‘‘bombs’’ throughout the 45-minute show that will leave you open and raw. Produced by legendary theatre practitioner Guzha, the show is a necessary examination of what we are facing and feeling as Zimbabweans at the moment.



Actor Tafadzwa Bob says the show is “A conversation amongst ourselves as Zimbabweans about this circus we are living in.

“We are asking ourselves if this is really real? We are asking ourselves whether we believe that things will continue like this forever”. For Churu, the show is about exploring the hope that so many Zimbabweans had for the new government that took over after former president Robert Mugabe stepped down and disappointment in the lack of change.



At the performance’s end, the audience is asked to interact and share their response to the performance. This is a powerful and evocative piece of performance theatre that invites the audience and the nation to have a dialogue. With only two performances: tonight and tomorrow February 16, make sure to get your tickets early.